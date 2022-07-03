Jordan Peele's Nope Teases Film with Sinister Interactive Website for Fictional Theme Park

Universal Pictures

The new website for the film's Jupiter's Claim western-themed park changes tone and message as it shifts from daylight to night -- what clues lurk inside?

We may be nearly three weeks out from the release of Jordan Peele's "Nope," but fans can still say "Yep" to diving into the sci-fi/horror film's world with a new website launched for its fictional theme park, Jupiter's Claim.

Hitting the real website for the fake amusement park kicks off with a rousing western musical score and a message from Steven Yeun's character, "former child actor and reality tv star, Ricky "Jupe" Park.'"

Yeun -- and his epic cowboy hat -- have been widely featured in the film's promotional material thus far, with prominent placement in the trailers as the former star of the hit show "Kid Sheriff and current figurehead of Jupiter's Claim, where things quickly start to go wrong.

If you sit on the site for a few moments, things start to change as the cheerful messages promoting the fun family experience change along with the colors, imagery and even music.

"Learn all about Jupiter’s Claim, the history of the park, and even a little something about me, Jupe. While you’re here, grab a refreshment from the concessions, sit back, and enjoy my show," the Theatre tab proudly proclaims as the bright cheery music plays.

But after a few moments, the message changes to, "Learn all about Jupiter’s Claim, the history of the park, the handling of its animals, and the unknown secrets about the owner, Jupe. While you’re in here, who knows what horrors might be happening out there."

Each page features a sinister twist as day turns to night and the world within changes. There's even an interactive element, as fans have a chance to play games for Jupe's Jangles, a currency that can be spent throughout the site to unlock secrets and hints.