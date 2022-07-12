Chris Hemsworth Shares Heartwarming Behind-the-Scenes Pics of Daughter India on Thor Sets

Getty



Love is the greatest hero of all, according to proud papa Chris Hemsworth... and by "Love" he means his 10-year-old daughter India Rose.

The MCU superstar took to Instagram to share an adorable set of pictures of him and his kid on set of "Thor: Love and Thunder" and the first "Thor" movie from 2011.

Calling his eldest child his "favourite superhero," Hemsworth posted a throwback pic of himself in full costume on the set of the hero film while India visited as a baby and a more current photo of his daughter resting in his arms on set of the final installment of the franchise.

Hemsworth also shares twin boys with his wife Elsa Pataky, 8-year-olds Sasha and Tristan.

Joining his co-stars Christian Bale, Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi's children, two of Hemsworth's kids made cameo appearances in "Love and Thunder." India plays the character of Love (spoilers and explanations here, if you dare) while one of his sons portrays a young Thor.

During an interview with Kevin McCarthy, the actor gushed about how exciting it was to have his children join him on set.

"It's really cool. They really wanted to be in it," he revealed. "It felt like a one-off fun family experience. I don't want them to now go and be child stars and actors. It was just a special experience we all had. They loved it, they had a great time."