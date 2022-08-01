How the Marilyn Monroe Estate Feels About Ana de Armas Casting for 'Blonde'

Getty / Netflix

de Armas' Cuban accent in the NC-17 film has sparked criticism.

The Marilyn Monroe Estate has Ana de Armas' back when it comes to the Cuban actress playing the Hollywood icon in the upcoming "Blonde."

While the "Knives Out" star looks shockingly similar to Monroe in photos and footage from Netflix's NC-17 film, Twitter still blew up with criticism of de Armas' accent after a new trailer dropped last week (below).

Though the Estate of the late legend has yet to see the film itself, they're standing by director Andrew Dominik's decision to cast Ana after watching the latest teaser.

"Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history," Marc Rosen, president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group, which owns the Marilyn Monroe Estate, said in a statement to Variety.

"Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill," Rosen added. "Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn's glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can't wait to see the film in its entirety!"

de Armas said she worked hard on her accent for the film, telling The Times of London it took her "nine months of dialect coaching and practicing and some ADR sessions" before she had it down. "It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried," she added at the time.

She also recently told Elle she hopes to prove Latina actors like herself "can do anything if we're given the time to prepare, and if we're given just the chance, just the chance. You can do any film — Blonde — you can do anything."

"I was really lucky to have Ana because she could just do anything," Dominik also told Netflix Queue. "She was so good. She would get there so quickly. Her feelings were just so under her skin, and anything I said to her, she really understood. The scenes would always just come to life because Ana was there."

"Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, 'Blonde' boldly reimagines the life of Marilyn Monroe, exploring the split between her public and private selves," reads the official synopsis for the film from Netflix, "'Blonde' blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves."