10th Saw Film Officially a Go for Halloween 2023

Everett Collection

Filmmakers promise "all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve."

Looks like horror fans will be celebrating Halloween 2023 with Jigsaw, as Lionsgate and Twisted Pictures just officially announced a tenth "Saw" film is in the works for next year.

On Monday, the companies confirmed that a new installment is slated for an October 27, 2023 release and will be directed from Kevin Greutert, who directed both "Saw VI" and "Saw: The Final Chapter." He also edited the first five films, as well as 2017's "Jigsaw."

In a statement, franchise producers Mark Burg and Oren Koules said, "We have been listening to what the fans have been asking for and are hard at work planning a movie that Saw aficionados and horror fans alike will love. And part of that is giving the reins to Kevin Greutert, director of Saw VI, which is still one of the fans’ favorites in the entire series. More details will be revealed soon."

According to a release, plot and character details are being kept under wraps for now -- but fans "can be assured that the new film will capture their hearts – and other body parts – with all-new twisted, ingenious traps and a new mystery to solve."

"Saw 3D," released in 2010, was originally supposed to be the end of the franchise, which has grossed over $1 billion at the box office. But just seven years later, Lionsgate released "Jigsaw," which pulled in more than $100 million against a $10 million budget.