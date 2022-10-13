Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Calls Out Fake Muscle Superhero Padding for MCU & DC Movies

Instagram

"It looked like you and I were going back to SNL to do a sketch," he told Jimmy Fallon

Not all superheroes are made in the gym...the way Dwayne Johnson is.

The Rock -- with no real shade thrown -- exposed some Hollywood movie magic while on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" on Wednesday to promote "Black Adam."

Fallon was the one to broach the subject of how Johnson stands out from other actors playing superheroes onscreen by pointing out he doesn't need the costume department's help in making him look intimidating.

"You were telling me when they were making this super suit for you, for Black Adam," Fallon began. "I mean you are The Rock. You are Dwayne Johnson. You are in just awesome shape."

"And you got the suit," he continued, "and the first one had like pads in it, right?

"Dude, with the muscle … with the superhero costumes," Johnson explained to the live audience clearly trying to find the right words, "All throughout the superhero – like Marvel and DC, they all have these muscle paddings in them."

"Of course," Fallon said.

"Which is just what you do," Johnson said attempting to soften the blow before explaining how that just didn’t work for his physique. "So, you can imagine that muscle suit, Black Adam muscle suit, with muscle padding on top of my body."

"It looked like you and I were going back to SNL to do a sketch. It was like ridiculous," he explained. "So I asked them to remove the muscle padding. And I really wanted to work hard. I wanted to get in the best shape of my career for this because I felt like Black Adam just commanded that kind of performance."

"I got one shot with Black Adam, it is the most important movie of my career and I pushed all chips in. I worked my ass off and that’s what we’re gonna do."

"So the suit is basically just skintight," Fallon asked.

"It's my skin!" The Rock affirmed, "So now it's a very thin material that is on my body."