Full Trailer for A Christmas Story Christmas Sees Ralphie Return as a Dad

Ralphie's family and friends are all back in the new footage -- which includes a brand new triple dog dare!

Peter Billingsley is back as Ralphie, who's all grown up with a family of his own in the first full trailer for "A Christmas Story Christmas."

The footage reveals a ton of returning characters, including Scott Schwartz as Flick, RD Robb as Schwartz, Ian Petrella reprising his role as Ralphie's brother, Randy and Zack Ward returning as Scott Farkus.

Julie Hagerty takes over as Ralphie's mom, while Erinn Hayes, Julianna Layne and River Drosche join as Ralphie's wife and children.