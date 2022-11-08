Brendan Fraser's Transformation Revealed in Emotional Trailer For 'The Whale'

A24

The actor stars in the Darren Aronofsky film as a reclusive, 600-pound writing instructor struggling to reconnect with his teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) while also suffering from a compulsive eating disorder.

The first trailer for "The Whale," starring Brendan Fraser, is here -- and The Brenaissance is officially upon us.

On Tuesday morning, A24 released a gut-wrenching, emotional trailer for the highly-anticipated film. And it's safe to say the movie is going to be a tear-jerker.

Fraser stars in the Darren Aronofsky psychological drama as a reclusive, 600-pound writing instructor struggling to reconnect with his teenage daughter (Sadie Sink) while also suffering from a compulsive eating disorder. The movie is based on the 2012 Samuel D. Hunter play of the same name, with Hunter also developing the screenplay.

"The Whale" first premiered at Venice Film Festival back in September, during which the film earned a 6-minute standing ovation from the crowd in attendance -- due, in large part, to Fraser's performance in it. Fraser was visibly emotional, and even reportedly "sobbed" as his co-stars joined in on the applause.

"The Whale" -- which also stars Hong Chau, Samantha Morton and Ty Simpkins -- hits theaters on December 9.