John Wick 4 Trailer: Keanu Fights ... and Fights Some More ... for His Freedom

Could John Wick finally find "a way out"?

The action-packed first trailer for "John Wick 4" dropped on Thursday, showing star Keanu Reeves using guns, swords and nunchucks to fight his way to freedom.

Per Lionsgate, the titular character "uncovers a path to defeating The High Table," but it's not necessarily an easy one. "But before he can earn his freedom, Wick must face off against a new enemy with powerful alliances across the globe and forces that turn old friends into foes," reads the official synopsis.