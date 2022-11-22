Namor Actor Tenoch Huerta Weighs In on Viral Debate About His Wakanda Forever Bulge

Marvel

"GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK" cried one fan, comparing a shot from the trailer to the actual film.

Tenoch Huerta spends nearly all of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" in a pair of green Speedos, something that comes with the territory when playing Marvel's wing-footed antagonist Namor.

But was his crotch digitally altered in the final cut of the film?

That's a theory that started going around the internet after one fan posted a shot of Huerta from the first trailer released at Comic-Con, compared to a grab seemingly from the movie as it appeared in theaters.

GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK pic.twitter.com/t5cdrtf0HC — soup ☆ ☻ !! loves libras (real) (@belovasoup) November 15, 2022 @belovasoup

"GIVE NAMOR HIS PENIS BACK," exclaimed a tweet which has since gone viral, prompting speculation Marvel possibly used CGI to, as Rolling Stone put it, "make everything less prominent" in the finished film.

The publication asked Huerta himself what he thought of all the online conversation about his bikini area -- where he confirmed the photo sans bulge was actually the real deal.

"The only thing I can say is: the original was the photo in the right. Without [the bulge]! That's original," he told the outlet. "No, I mean, I'm not going to lie to people. Every man in the world, we have fragile masculinity, but not in that issue. I will say, the right one, the real one is the photo on the right."

So there you have it.

WARNING: "Wakanda Forever" spoilers to follow!

The actor was also asked how it feels to step into a role where he knows he'll have to stay in fantastic shape for as long as he'll play the character. As Namor is still very much alive by the end of the film and will clearly play a big role in the future of the MCU, he'll be rocking those short shorts ... and not much else ... for years to come.

"Concerned! I actually worry about it. No, it’s a big problem, man," he told Rolling Stone. "I can't cut off my amount of tacos from now on. But, yeah, it's funny. I don't know."

"It's something that my trainer told me. 'Okay, man, now you can rest, you can chill and take your time. But not too much, because if you have to play Namor one more time, you need to go through the same process all over again. So it's better you take care of yourself and don't get crazy with tacos,'" he added.