Full Super Mario Bros. Movie Trailer Highlights Chris Pratt's Voice, Rainbow Road and Princess Peach

Nintendo

The trailer also shows off Mario's Tanooki Suit and Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong.

Nintendo and Illumination just dropped the official trailer for "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which proves they're throwing everything from the Super Mario universe into this thing!

The new footage not only highlights more of star Chris Pratt's Mario voice, but gives fans the first glimpse of Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach and Seth Rogen's Donkey Kong. There's also more of Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day's Luigi and Keegan-Michael Key's Toad -- and characters like a pink Yoshi and an entire Mario Kart lineup.

And, yes, the stars all face off against each other on Rainbow Road!

The trailer also shows off Mario's Tanooki Suit and Peach absorbing the flame power of a Fire Flower.

Full plot details have yet to be revealed, but it's clear Bowser is out to take over the rule -- leaving Mario and friends to fight back against the evil Koopa.