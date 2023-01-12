Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher Fall for Each Other In Netflix Romcom

Netflix

As trailer drops, Kutcher says he's been trying to make a romantic comedy with Reese his "entire career."

In "Your Place or Mine," a new romcom coming to Netflix next month, Ashton Kutcher fulfills a lifelong dream.

He stars in the film opposite Reese Witherspoon as "best friends and total opposites" who hooked up once in the past ... and may still have some serious lingering feelings for each other.

"Debbie and Peter are best friends and total opposites. She craves routine with her son in LA; he thrives on change in NY," reads the official plot synopsis. "When they swap houses and lives for a week they discover what they think they want might not be what they really need."

In a release from Netflix, Kutcher also explained why the movie was a must-do for him.

"Through the years, with every romantic comedy that I thought about doing, I would always ask if Reese was available," he said. "I've wanted to work with her my entire career. And so, when I was approached about this film, I immediately said, Yes."

The movie also stars Jesse Williams, Zoë Chao, Wesley Kimmel, Griffin Matthews, Rachel Bloom, Shiri Appleby, Vella Lovell, Tig Notaro and Steve Zahn.