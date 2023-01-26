Lucy Liu Rides Dragon, Helen Mirren Kicks Superhero Butt In Shazam: Fury of the Gods Trailer

The Daughters of Atlas take center stage in the new footage.

The pair play the Daughters of Atlas in the film, which finds them facing off against Zachary Levi's titular superhero. In addition to some powers of their own, Liu's villain also rides a dragon -- prompting a "Game of Thrones" quip from Billy in the process.

"You are very menacing, I just want you to know that," he tells Mirren's character in the trailer ... before she proves her strength by giving him one helluva kick.

Mystical creatures, sacrifices and showdowns are all teased in the new footage.

"Bestowed with the powers of the gods, Billy Batson and his fellow foster kids are still learning how to juggle teenage life with having adult Super Hero alter-egos," reads an official plot synopsis from Warner Bros.

"But when the Daughters of Atlas, a vengeful trio of ancient gods, arrive on Earth in search of the magic stolen from them long ago, Billy—aka Shazam—and his family are thrust into a battle for their superpowers, their lives, and the fate of their world."

The movie also stars Jack Dylan Grazer, Ashey Angel, Adam Brody, Meagan Good, D.J. Cotrona, Grace Caroline Currey, Djimon Hounsou and Rachel Zegler.