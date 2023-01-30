Trixie Mattel Hilariously Grills Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, and Sally Field on Pop Culture

It could have gone better for Sally Field 😂
The women of "80 for Brady" just went head to head in a pop culture quiz ... and things got heated, fast!
In a new video from "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Trixie Mattel, the drag queen grills Lily Tomlin, Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno and Sally Field on everything from iconic female characters in entertainment to football and even themselves.
It was clearly Lily and Jane's game to lose, as the two "Grace & Frankie" costars got off to an early lead ... while Field kept (hilariously) expressing frustration that she either didn't buzz in fast enough or simply didn't know the answers. While Moreno was also a bit clueless at times, she was too busy having a good time to care about her score.
As they answered questions about tight ends and tucking, Fonda came out on top in a landslide ... as Trixie exclaimed, "I didn't bring you ladies here to end friendship."
Watch the competition above and see the women in "80 for Brady" when it hits theaters on February 3.