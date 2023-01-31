First 10 Projects of New DC Slate from James Gunn and Peter Safran Revealed

Warner Bros.

Robin, Swamp Thing, multiple Green Lanterns and a Wonder Woman prequel are all incoming.

James Gunn and Peter Safran just revealed their initial plans for the DC Universe -- and there are some major changes coming your way.

The announcement comes after some pretty shocking developments recently for the studio, which recently axed plans for a "Black Adam" sequel with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, new Superman projects with Henry Cavill and a third Wonder Woman movie with Patty Jenkins. HBO Max also canceled its "Titans" and "Doom Patrol" series, though those decisions were allegedly made before the new co-CEO's stepped into power.

So, what's next? Well, "Shazam! Fury of the Gods" is still due out March 17, followed by "The Flash" on June 16, and "Blue Beetle" August 18. "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is also scheduled for December 25. After that, the changes really start as Zack Snyder's vision gets phased out.

Gunn and Safran were pretty mum on any legacy actors appearing going forward, but only shut the door completely on Ben Affleck and Cavill's returns, as they have new Superman and Batman projects coming very soon.

"DC has been disconnected in film and television for a long time," Gunn said in a video statement, confirming his plans to connect things going forward. He made is clear that projects including Matt Reeves' Batman movies and Todd Phillips Joker projects will continue, but will clearly be labeled "Elseworlds" properties and exist outside of the main continuity.

The first chapter of the new slate is being referred to as "Gods and Monsters," made up of five feature films and five TV shows across the next 8-10 years. He clarified these projects are just part of the first chapter, with more to be announced later.

On the film side, a Superman movie, titled "Superman: Legacy," will be "the true beginning of the DCU" and is being written by Gunn himself. It's due out in 2025 and will focus "on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing."

The film will lead directly into "The Authority," a superhero teamup film based around the characters from WildStorm who "take matters into their own hands to do what they believe is right."

Next up is "The Brave & The Bold," which will introduce the "Bat Family" -- including the Damian Wayne version of Robin and a new Batman, separate from Robert Pattinson's projects. The film is being called an "unusual father-son story," with Gunn describing Damian, who is Bruce's son, as "a little son of a bitch." Reeves' "The Batman Part II" is due out October 3, 2025, they confirmed.

"Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow" will revolve around Superman's cousin, with Gunn calling this version of the character "much more hardcore" and the movie "a big, science fiction, epic film" -- while a "Swamp Thing" movie will "investigate the dark origins" of the character and will be "a much more horrific film."

On the TV side, the duo confirmed a "Waller" TV series revolving around Viola Davis' Amanda Waller. Though "Peacemaker" Season 2 has been put on hold, the show's "team" will appear alongside Davis. There's also an animated series, "Creature Commandos," "in which Amanda Waller creates a black ops team out of monstrous prisoners."

They're also prepping a "Lanterns" series -- being called an "enormous TV event" -- revolving around both John Stewart and Hal Jordan, which is being described as a "dark mystery" Safran said "plays a really big role leading us into the main story that we’re telling across our film and television." Gunn compared it to "True Detective," which will take place on earth.

A "Wonder Woman" prequel series set on the island of Themyscira before Diana's birth, dubbed "Paradise Lost," is also in the works, which "focuses on the genesis and political intrigue of an island of all women." Gunn compared it to "Game of Thrones."