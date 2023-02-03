Sarah Michelle Gellar Confirms Scooby Doo Movie Cut Daphne & Velma Kiss, Gay Fred Quip

Everett Collection

"I feel like the world wants to see it."

Sarah Michelle Gellar says the rumors are true!

The 45-year-old actress elaborated on previous reports she shot a kiss between her character Daphne and Linda Cardellini's Velma that was inevitably cut from their 2002 live-action "Scooby Doo" movie.

"There was a steamy kiss. It got cut. There was an actual kiss between Daphne and Velma that got cut," Gellar revealed during an appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" Thursday night. "I feel like the world wants to see it. I don't know where it is."

Gellar claimed that all four actors -- including Matthew Lillard as Shaggy and Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred -- were under the impression the James Gunn-scripted movie would be "less family-friendly" than what was ultimately released in theaters.

In addition to the kiss, the "I Know What You Did Last Summer" alum shared that Daphne made an insult towards Fred that didn’t make it to the theatrical release.

"There was a great line too that I'll never forget," Gellar recalled. "Daphne and Fred were having a fight and I yell at him, 'That ascot makes you look gay!' I slam the door [at him]. They cut that, too. I think that was the reason I signed onto the movie. It's something everyone’s thought for a long time. There's always been an implication about Fred being interested in both parties. It all got cut."

Back in 2020, Gunn first revealed his intentions to make Velma explicitly gay in both "Scooby-Doo" and the 2004 sequel "Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed" before the studio shot it down.

"In 2001, Velma was explicitly gay in my initial script," the screenwriter said on Twitter the time. "But the studio just kept watering it down and watering it down, becoming ambiguous (the version shot), then nothing (the released version) and finally having a boyfriend (the sequel)."