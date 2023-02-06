I Know What You Did Last Summer In the Works from Do Revenge Director

Everett Collection

Two stars from the original are in talks to return.

"I Know What You Did Last Summer" is the latest horror flick to get the requel or legacy sequel treatment, following in the footsteps of "Scream," "Halloween" and the upcoming "Exorcist" trilogy.

According to Deadline, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson will will helm the reboot for Sony Pictures, with both Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. in talks to reprise their roles as Julie James and Ray Bronson. Robinson directed the Netflix film "Do Revenge," which included an appearance from fellow IKWYDLS star and Prinze Jr.'s wife, Sarah Michelle Gellar.

The original 1997 film revolved around four friends -- Hewitt, Prinze Jr., Gellar and Ryan Phillippe -- who are hunted down by a killer fisherman one year after hitting him with their car and leaving him for dead. SPOILER ALERT: Of the four main characters, only Julie and Ray survive.

The two also appeared in "I Still Know What You Did Last Summer" in 1998, alongside Brandy Norwood and Mehki Pfieffer, while none of the original cast returned for the 2006 film "I'll Always Know What You Did Last Summer."

Per Deadline, the studio is looking at the film as a "passing of the torch" project, meaning it will likely be filled with new, younger faces, while the OGs play a more supporting role. While Robinson is in the director's chair, Leah McKendrick has been tapped to write the script, after both pitched their vision to Sony.

The requel comes after Amazon's Prime Video tried rebooting the franchise as a TV series in 2021, but it was canceled after one season.