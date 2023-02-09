Ben Affleck and Matt Damon Court Michael Jordan in First Trailer For Nike Movie 'Air'

MGM / YouTube

"Air," which is directed by Affleck, tells the story of the "game-changing partnership" between Jordan and Nike.

The boys are back -- Ben Affleck and Matt Damon have reunited for another epic collaboration, the Amazon Studios dramedy, "Air," and the first look at the film is here.

On Thursday, Amazon released the first trailer for "Air," which tells the story of the "game-changing partnership" between Michael Jordan and Nike, and the creation of the sneakers, Air Jordans.

According to Amazon, "Air," which is directed by Affleck, "reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then-rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand."

The synopsis adds, "This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son's immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time."

Damon stars as Nike executive Sonny Vacarro, while Affleck portrays Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Viola Davis plays Jordan's mother, Deloris, in the film.

"Air" marks Affleck and Damon's ninth film together, and the first time the former has directed the latter in a project.

The movie also stars Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Chris Tucker, Jay Mohr, and Julius Tennon, who is married to Davis in real life and stars as her husband and Jordan's father, James Jordan, in the film.