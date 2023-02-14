Priyanka Chopra Romcom Features Bad Date with Nick Jonas, Celine Dion Playing Herself

Sony Pictures

"Glad our first date went better than this one," joked Nick after the "Love Again" trailer dropped.

Sam Heughan is teaching Priyanka Chopra Jonas how to "Love Again" in the first trailer for their new romcom.

In the film, Jonas stars as Mira, a woman who continues to send romantic text messages to her dead fiancé's cell phone. The phone, however, has been reassigned to Heughan's character, a journalist who then goes on a mission to find her.

Along the way, Mira puts herself back on the market, only to have a very bad date with Chopra's real life husband, Nick Jonas. "Glad our first date went better than this one," Nick cracked on Twitter after the trailer dropped, adding, "Loved having the chance to see you shine on set!"

The movie also features Celine Dion, playing a version of herself who Heughan's character has been assigned to profile. According to the official synopsis from Sony, he "enlists her help in figuring out how to meet Mira in person…and win her heart."

While Dion's classic "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" can be heard in the trailer, the movie will also feature additional, new original songs from the artist -- one of which is also used at the top of the teaser.