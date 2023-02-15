New Trailer for The Little Mermaid Teases Melissa McCarthy's Ursula, Prince Eric

Walt Disney Pictures

Footage from "Kiss the Girl" appears in the new sneak peek.

With 100 days to go until the release of Disney's live-action "The Little Mermaid" movie, the studio dropped a new sneak peek on Wednesday highlighting more of the cast.

While a previous teaser only focused on Halle Bailey's Ariel and her rendition of the classic song "Part of Your World," the new footage also gives us our first look at Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric and the pair in a row boat -- a la "Kiss the Girl" -- and some of the underwater princess' finned siblings.

The quick clip also ends with Melissa McCarthy's Ursula laugh and a tease of her tentacles and dramatic eye makeup.

"I'm so very excited to continue the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid," tweeted Halle as she shared the trailer, "just 100 days until it arrives in theaters!"