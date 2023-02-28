Magical Peter Pan & Wendy Trailer Shows Milla Jovovich's Daughter As Wendy, Judd Law's Hook

YouTube / Disney

The Disney+ film stars Jovovich's 15-year-old daughter, Ever Anderson, and Alexander Molony as the titular duo and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell.

Grab your pixie dust -- it's time to go back to Neverland!

On Tuesday, Disney dropped the official trailer for the upcoming Disney+ film, "Peter Pan & Wendy," which marks the latest live-action adaptation from the studio -- and it looks pretty magical.

The trailer features the film's jaw-dropping special effects and set designs, and teases a fresh take on the famous characters Disney fans have come to know and love.

The Disney+ movie, based on the J.M. Barrie novel and 1953 animated Disney movie, stars Ever Anderson, the 15-year-old daughter of actress Milla Jovovich, as Wendy, Alexander Molony as Peter Pan, and Jude Law as Captain Hook. Meanwhile, Yara Shahidi plays Tinker Bell. The actress is the first Black woman to portray the famous fairy.

The film's synopsis, per Disney+, reads: "'Peter Pan & Wendy' introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever."

In addition to Anderson, Molony, Law and Shahidi, "Peter Pan & Wendy" also stars Alan Tudyk, Jim Gaffigan, Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering, Molly Parker and Jacobi Jupe.

The film is directed by David Lowery, who was behind 2021's "The Green Knight" and 2016's "Pete's Dragon." "Peter Pan & Wendy" is written by Lowery and Toby Halbrooks.

"In making 'Peter Pan & Wendy,' we set out to craft a film that honors both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney's animated adaptation," Lowery said in a statement via a Disney+ press release. "We wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure. Hundreds of incredible artists spent many years bringing this film to the screen; I'm excited for audiences to see their work, to go on this ride, and to rediscover an evergreen tale from a new perspective."

The Disney+ film is the latest reimagining of Barrie's novel and play and Disney's 1953 animated classic. Steven Spielberg's 1991 film "Hook" and the 2003 movie "Peter Pan" -- starring Jeremy Sumpter -- are among the most popular adaptations.