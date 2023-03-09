Hugh Grant Admits 'Lost My Temper' on Local Woman Filming Dungeons and Dragons

Getty

"I did a 'Christian Bale,'" the "Love Actually" star said of the "terrible" incident

Hugh Grant is admittedly no stranger to temper tantrums, though this time he admits it was a mistake.

The 62-year-old was on-set of his latest film "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" when he lost his temper after a local woman who was acting as a child's chaperone got into his sight line while filming.

He told Total Film magazine he had mistook her for a studio executive and profusely apologized when he learned of her true identity.

"I lost my temper with a woman in my eyeline on day one. I assumed she was some executive from the studio who should have known better,” Grant explained. "Then it turns out that she’s an extremely nice local woman who was the chaperone of the young girl. Terrible. A lot of groveling... "

The "Love Actually" star claimed, "I did a 'Christian Bale.'"

Grant referenced how Bale publicly apologized back in 2009 after a video of him going on an offensive rant towards a crew member on-set of "Terminator: Salvation" began to circulate.

This isn't the first time the "Notting Hill" actor has admitted to bad behavior.

Back in 2012, "The Daily Show" host, Jon Stewart, revealed he banned Grant from ever returning to the talk show after he branded him as "the worst guest" he'd ever had.

Grant had appeared on the show in 2009 to promote his rom-com "Did You Hear About the Morgans?" Per Third-Beat.com, the actor had been complaining he had other places to be and lost it over a promotional clip supplied by the film's publicist that he didn't believe was up to par.

"He's giving everyone s--t the whole time, and he's a big pain in the ass," Stewart recalled of Grant.

When Stewart's revelation went viral, the "Bridget Jones's Diary" star took to Twitter to acknowledge his faux pas at the time.

"Turns out my inner crab got the better of me with TV producer in 09," he wrote. "Unforgivable. J Stewart correct to give me kicking."

Grant later addressed the incident again when he spoke to Vanity Fair in 2015.