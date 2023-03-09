Jennifer Lawrence Seduces 19-Year-Old In Red Band Trailer for No Hard Feelings

Sony Pictures

Lawrence stars in and produces the raunchy comedy from the writer of Bad Teacher.

Jennifer Lawrence is returning to comedy in the first, red band trailer for her new movie "No Hard Feelings."

Described as a "laugh-out-loud, edgy" film from Gene Stupnitsky -- who directed "Good Boys" and wrote "Bad Teacher" -- the movie finds J-Law's Maddie as a down on her luck Uber driver in need of some quick cash to save her childhood home.

Enter Matthew Broderick and Laura Benanti as two "wealthy helicopter parents" who are desperate to find someone to "date" their teenage son. After placing a job listing looking for someone to help "bring him out of his shell before college," Maddie responds to the gig and gets to work trying to seduce him.

But, as the press notes point out, 19-year-old Percy "is no sure thing" -- and even rebuffs her advances with pepper spray and a punch to the throat.