Clueless Stars Recreate Iconic Film Scenes at 90s Con

"It's clear we are still clueless," said Elisa Donovan after a Suck and Blow fail with Alicia Silverstone, Stacey Dash and Breckin Meyer.

Alicia Silverstone and Stacey Dash recreated a few iconic scenes as Cher and Dionne from the hit teen classic "Clueless" as they reunited with a few former costars at 90s Con over the weekend.

The duo met up with Elisa Donovan -- who played Amber in the original film and subsequent TV series -- and Breckin Meyer (aka Travis Birkenstock) at the event, which went down in Hartford, Connecticut.

The foursome clearly had a blast meeting up again, 28 years after the film's 1995 release -- and shared some of their reunion moments to social media.

The duo recreated the famous cell phone call from the movie, which finds the two commiserating over their bad report cards on the phone before crossing paths in the school hallways.

Alicia, now 46, fumbled quite a few of her lines during the recreation -- something she acknowledged on her own TikTok page, along with some behind the scenes goofs from filming.

"When someone asks you to make a TikTok with only a few minutes to spare and no rehearsal," she captioned the clip. "#AsIf I could remember my lines 😂 I tried 🤷🏼‍♀️ Always great catching up with my onscreen BFF @official.staceydash 😘 #Clueless"

Donovan also shared some footage from a press line of the foursome, as they recreated the Suck and Blow scene from the "Val party."

"It’s been awhile since we've played this game - actually, did Amber even get to play before??" she asked in her comment. For the record, no, she didn't.

In the video, the group had a bit of a fail ... as Meyer couldn't pry the card they were using from Dash's lips. Everybody now: God, Breckin, can't you suck?!

90s Con was packed with flashback reunions all weekend long -- as casts from "Beverly Hills 90210," "Full House," "Charmed," "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," "All That" and "Hocus Pocus" all met up for panels and photo-ops with fans.