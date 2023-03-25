Jane Fonda Claims Jennifer Lopez 'Never Apologized' For Monster-in-Law Slap Injury

CBS/Everett Collection

Recalling filming the slap scene in the 2005 romcom, the actress said one of Lopez's slaps left her with a cut "across my eye, my eyebrow," but claimed her co-star has never said sorry for the injury.

Jane Fonda is opening up about shooting a memorable scene from "Monster-in-Law" with Jennifer Lopez.

While appearing on Thursday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," the actress recalled filming the scene in the 2005 romantic comedy in which she and Lopez repeatedly slap each other.

According to Fonda, one slap left her with a cut above her eye. And although it's been nearly two decades since the film's release, the Oscar winner claimed J.Lo has "never apologized" for the injury.

During Thursday's episode of "The Drew Barrymore Show," Fonda, 85, appeared alongside her longtime friend and frequent collaborator, Lily Tomlin. Barrymore went through different projects throughout the "Grace and Frankie" co-stars' careers, with both Fonda and Tomlin sharing their thoughts on several of their most notable films.

When Barrymore brought up "Monster-in-Law," Fonda said, "The thing that comes to mind right away is we have a slapping scene. I slap her, she slaps me. … Well Jennifer -- as per Jennifer -- she had this enormous diamond ring. And so, when she slapped me one of the times, it cut open across my eye, my eyebrow."

Fonda added, "You know, and she's never apologized."

For those who may need a refresher, "Monster-in-Law" follows Viola Fields (Fonda), who is determined to destroy her son Kevin's relationship with Charlie (Lopez), and stop them from getting married.

On Kevin (Michael Vartan) and Charlie's wedding day, Viola arrives wearing a white gown, to which Charlie -- in a white wedding dress -- demands her soon-to-be mother-in-law change out of her white dress. The conversation turns into a physical fight, with both women slapping each other in the face back and forth.

After Charlie throws the first blow, she apologizes, to which Viola says, "You don't go and slap somebody and then apologize, get some backbone."

Watch the scene in the clip, above!

Meanwhile, Lopez has previously spoken about how filming the scene ended with Fonda with a injury above her eye, however, contrary to what the latter claimed, Lopez alluded that she did actually apologize.

In a video shared to her YouTube channel back in 2019, the actress rewatched the scene on an iPad, calling it "one of the most fun scenes I've ever done."

"[Fonda] really really went for it, and so did I, and then I punched her in the eye by mistake -- right there -- ouch," Lopez, 53, recalled.

"We talked about how we were going to do this over and over again," she continued. "I was so afraid to hit Jane Fonda in the face or hurt her in any way. ... She was so brazen and [said] like, 'Just hit me, don't worry about it.'"

"I was like, 'No! I don't want to hurt you," Lopez added. "And she was like, 'Let's just go, just go for it!' ... The next thing you know [Fonda] really went for it on one of those slaps."

The "Hustlers" star said "the scene took on a life of its own," before she detailed the slap that apparently left Fonda with a "blood blister."

"I just remember afterward Jane had a blood blister right at the top of her eye. My nail, like, went up into her eye. I was mortified," Lopez admitted, saying that she apologized. "I was like, 'Oh my god! I'm so sorry!'"