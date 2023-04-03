The Rock and Disney Announce Live-Action Moana Movie Is on the Way

Everett

Dwayne Johnson released a video with his daughters confirming he'll be back as Maui.

"Moana" is headed back to the big screen -- this time, in live-action form!

Disney announced on Monday that a live-action "reimagining" of the 2016 animated film is officially in the works -- with both Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and the original Moana herself, Auli‘i Cravalho, on board as producers.

"Like its animated predecessor, the film will celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path," reads a release from the studio. "Moana's journey of self-discovery and reflection on the lives of her ancestors won hearts worldwide, as did her newfound friendship with an exiled demigod named Maui."

Johnson confirmed he'll be back as Maui, sharing a video with daughters Tia and Jasmine on the beaches of Oahu.

"Aloha everyone from beautiful Hawaii. We are here on the island of Oahu, where I did a lot of my growing up," he shared. "As you know, Hawaii means so much to my family and me and the traditions of our 'ohana, or 'aiga,' as we say in Samoa, were shaped by these incredible islands."

Johnson said that in addition to Maui and the titular character, the movie will also include Gramma Tala, Pua the Pig, Te Fiti and the animated flick's songs and dances. He added that he's honored to play Maui once again, as the character was inspired by his late grandfather, High Chief, Peter Maivia.

"As you guys can see, just how deep this story is for me. In a way, when I bring Maui to life, I'm going it in the spirit of my grandfather," he added. "So, it's still very early in the process, there's so much more work to be done."

He ended the clip by having his kids fetch his character's massive Manaiakalani.

While it's unclear whether Cravalho will be back on-screen as well, she said in a statement that the character "has had such a profound impact on how we think of Disney princesses." She added, "Moana's strength and perseverance are inspiring—to audiences around the world, to me and to everyone who helped bring her to life. I'm looking forward to sharing her story in a whole new way."