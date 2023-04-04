Ryan Gosling & Simu Liu's Kens Battle Over Margot Robbie's Barbie In New Trailer

Warner Bros.

The new footage highlights multiple Kens and Barbies, a trip to the "real world," dance breaks and a whole lotta pink.

Welcome to Barbie Land!

The second teaser trailer for Warner Bros.' upcoming live-action "Barbie" movie gives fans a much better look at director Greta Gerwig's vibrant film.

With Margot Robbie in the titular role, the new footage highlights the many Kens and Barbies of her world -- with both Simu Liu and Ryan Gosling vying for her heart, and Issa Rae, Emma Mackey and Alexandra Shipp as different versions of the main doll.

The trailer includes glimpses of a few dance numbers -- including what looks like a dance off between Gosling and Liu -- and Ryan's Ken leaving Barbie Land with Robbie for the "real world."

A new synopsis for the film also seems to hint at Barbie's decision to at least temporarily leave Barbie Land behind, reading, "To live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken."

The movie also stars Will Farrell, Kate McKinnon, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Rhea Perlman, Hari Nef, Dua Lipa, Nicola Coughlan and so many more -- see who they're all playing in the gallery below of all their character posters.

The movie opens July 21, 2023.