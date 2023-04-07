New Ahsoka and Indiana Jones Trailers Drop Online After Star Wars Celebration

Lucasfilm/Everett Collection

During the Lucasfilm panel, three new Star Wars films were also announced -- including one with Daisy Ridley returning as Rey.

Star Wars Celebration kicked off Friday in London -- and fans in the United States are waking up to a lot of news about what Lucasfilm has coming down the pipe.

When it comes to new footage also available to those at home, the trailer for "The Mandalorian" spinoff series "Ahsoka" -- with Rosario Dawson in the titular role -- was dropped online after it was revealed during the panel.

"Something's coming. Something dark. I sense it," Dawson's Jedi warns in the trailer, which also introduces Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger. The new footage also confirms Thrawn is the one of the show's villains, though the actor playing him remains a mystery ... for now.

"Set after the fall of the Empire, 'Ahsoka' follows the former Jedi knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy," added Lucasfilm in a press release.

The series is written by Dave Filoni, who executive produces alongside Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson, and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist is co-executive producer.

Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno also costar in the series, dropping August 2023 on Disney+.

The other trailer that made its way online is for "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," which marks Harrison Ford's fifth outing as the legendary archaeologist.

The footage finds Jones retiring from his day job, before getting pulled into a mission -- and possibly his "final triumph" -- with his goddaughter Helena, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. The two go hunting for the titular object, which is described as "a dial that could change the course of history."

The new trailer highlights more of the thrilling set pieces and ends with Ford saying, "I've been looking for this all of my life."

Directed by James Mangold and also starring Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore and Mads Mikkelsen, the movie will premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18, before hitting theaters on June 30.

Daisy Ridley returns to the stage and surprises fans at #StarWarsCelebration along with director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy with exciting news about their upcoming Star Wars film. pic.twitter.com/lgafQmwyCs — Star Wars (@starwars) April 7, 2023 @starwars

The final bit of big news making headlines this morning is confirmation of three new films set in the "Star Wars" universe by Kathleen Kennedy.

James Mangold will direct "Dawn of the Jedi," which he described as a "biblical epic" about the origin of the Jedi which will answer the question, "Where did the force come from?"

Dave Filoni, meanwhile, will direct a movie focused on the New Republic -- set between the events of "Return of the Jedi" and "The Force Awakens." The film will, according to a blog post, "close out the interconnected stories told in The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Ahsoka, and other Disney+ series."

Last, but certainly not least, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy will spearhead a movie about the "new Jedi order," with a new Jedi academy led by a returning Daisy Ridley as Rey Skywalker. The movie will be set 15 years after the events of "The Rise of Skywalker."

John Boyega's name started trending shortly after the latter was announced, as many fans hoped to see his Finn character return as well -- this time as a full Jedi, or Jedi in training.