Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel & Monica Rambeau Team Up In First Trailer for The Marvels

Marvel

The three find themselves swapping places uncontrollably when using their powers, before teaming up against a common enemy.

With "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" dropping next month, Marvel has started the rollout for its next big screen adventure: "The Marvels."

After debuting a trailer at D23 back in September, the studio finally dropped the first footage online Tuesday morning. The film features an epic team-up between Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel -- and also stars Zawe Ashton as an unidentified villain, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, South Korean superstar Park Seo-joon ... and Goose the cat.

The trailer begins with Monica Rambeau working with Nick Fury at the S.A.B.E.R. Space Station, before a blast of energy seems her physically swapping places with Ms. Marvel. Meanwhile, Captain Marvel pops up in Kamala's bedroom -- just as she did at the end of the "Ms. Marvel TV series" -- as Rambeau finds herself in the middle of one of Carol's extraterrestrial battles.

It seems they all swap back pretty quickly, as Fury and Monica later show up at Kamala's home to figure out what's going on. After Rambeau tells the teen, "Our powers are entangled," Kamala shows hers off -- and immediately swaps places with Carol once again.

From there, they team up to get to the bottom of their precarious situation, before going into battle together to fight Ashton's big bad.

Below is the official synopsis from Marvel:

In Marvel Studios’ "The Marvels," Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."