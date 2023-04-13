Book Club 2: Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton & the Ladies Are Back in Raunchy Trailer

Focus Features

The first official trailer for "Book Club: The Next Chapter" is here -- and Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen and Mary Steenburgen are taking their best gal group on an epic adventure off the page.

On Wednesday, Focus Features dropped the raunchy new trailer for the upcoming romantic comedy, which is a sequel to 2018's "Book Club." The clip teases the four ladies embarking on a vacation to Italy for Fonda's character's bachelorette party -- and like the first film, "Book Club: The Next Chapter" looks absolutely hilarious.

According to Focus Features, the sequel "follows our four best friends as they take their book club to Italy for the fun girls trip they never had. When things go off the rails and secrets are revealed, their relaxing vacation turns into a once-in-a-lifetime cross-country adventure."

The film -- which also stars Craig T. Nelson, Giancarlo Giannini, Andy Garcia and Don Johnson -- hits theaters May 12.