Wicked First Look: Ariana Grande's Glinda & Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba

Getty

Director Jon M. Chu shared three glimpses into Oz

The "Wicked" movie might be a long ways from releasing, but director Jon M. Chu is giving fans a taste of his leading ladies, sharing a sneak peek of the film on Instagram.

The post shows the first stills of Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

"You weren’t told the whole story. What happens when you veer off the Yellow Brick Road?" captioned Chu. "FIRST LOOK of the #WickedMovie … currently in production in Oz. 🌪️🧹"

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

This first look has been long awaited, as the film was announced as far back as 2016. However, the leads weren't announced until 2021, when it was revealed that Eviro and Grande would star as the iconic leads, originally played on Broadway by Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth.

Eviro commented on the post as well, writing, "It’s been wonderful making magic with you 💚💚💚💚💚"

The stills, which are being shared across social media platforms and receiving their fair share of attention, are also going viral for how darkly lit they are.

However, Chu quickly shut down this dismay as he responded to a complaint with a photo of the "Wicked" set, which appears vibrant and colorful.

"Don't worry we still have a year and a half to show you our colors!" wrote Chu. "Trust me, plenty of colors in Oz ;) we still have 70 days to shoot left."

Don’t worry we still have a year and half to show you our colors! Trust me, plenty of colors in Oz. ;) we still have 70 days to shoot left. ❤️🌈 https://t.co/pAayg0aD8n — Jon M. Chu (@jonmchu) April 16, 2023 @jonmchu

"Wicked" premiered on Broadway in 2003 and is based off of the novel, "Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West" by Gregory Maguire.

In March, Jeff Goldblum confirmed that he is joining the movie as the Wizard during his appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live".

Also joining the cast is recent Oscar-winner Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and "Bridgerton" star Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, the main love interest of the musical. Chu also tagged Faye Dunaway in the post, but her role or involvement has yet to be announced.

"Wicked: Part One" hits theaters November 27th, 2024, with "Part Two" following in 2025.