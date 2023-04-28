Guardians of the Galaxy Star Reveals 'Unexpected' Moment She Got Emotional Over Trilogy's End

Getty

"It's like mourning ... and you just can't control it," Pom Klementieff -- who stars as Mantis -- shared during the film's press conference.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" star Pom Klementieff is opening up about an emotional moment in which she broke down over the fact that the Marvel film trilogy has come to an end.

During the film's virtual press conference on Friday, director James Gunn brought up the story about Klementieff, recalling how the actress suddenly "burst into tears" when he, Klementieff, Chris Pratt and Karen Gillan were all on a plane together recently.

And, as per usual with the "Guardians" cast, the story included some humor.

"We are on the plane. You know Chris, Chris is a clumsy oaf, okay?" Gunn began, throwing a funny jab at Pratt. "He comes in. We're taking off. He has a coffee -- there's a cup holder right there. He doesn't put his coffee in the cup holder. He puts it on the armrest."

"Pom has this purse ... this really cool looking," he added, with Klementieff chiming in, noting that the bag was "very expensive" and "very unique."

Gunn continued, joking that maybe Pratt has "never been on" a plane as the coffee he had on the armrest spilled all over Klementieff's "expensive, beautiful purse that we've all been complimenting for a week."

"Pom's a little irritated with Chris, as she should be," he said. "And, you know, we clean it up, and then we're flying for another, I don't know, maybe, you know, 10 minutes."

The filmmaker said that "all of a sudden," Klementieff "bursts into tears."

"And she goes, 'I'm so sad.' And Chris and I look at each other and go, 'You really screwed up,'" he said. "We thought she was sad about her purse getting wet."

"And then she said ...," Gunn continued, pausing as he started to get emotional. "'I feel like something is ending.'"

Klementieff said she wanted to "hide in the bathroom" to let her tears fall, but Gillan was in there at the time.

"It's funny because I wanted to hide in the bathroom and cry because ... it's like mourning, you know, sometimes it just comes at unexpected moments, and you just can't control it. And it's the beauty of it too, you know, it just comes like that, and I couldn't contain it, and I wanted to hide in the bathroom to cry, but Karen was in the bathroom."

Gunn chimed in, joking that since Gillan was in the bathroom "for a long time," she was "definitely" doing "a No. 2."

"I just burst into tears!" Klementieff added with a laugh, to which Gillan said, "It was a No. 1!"

According to the film's official synopsis, "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" follows "our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past. Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

In addition to Klementieff, Pratt and Gillan, the movie also sees the return of Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Vin Diesel as Groot and Bradley Cooper as Rocket, with Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter and Maria Bakalova joining the cast.