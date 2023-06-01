Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Confirms New Fast & Furious Movie Is All About Hobbs

Twitter

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's surprise appearance at the end of "Fast X" was a tease for a new movie after all -- one focused on his character Hobbs.

The pro wrestling turned action star confirmed he finally got over his much publicized beef with franchise leader Vin Diesel and is ready to deliver to fans another steaming hot helping of his beloved Fast & Furious character.

The Rock jumped on Twitter with a video explaining that he and Vin have been like brothers for a long time and their resolution was inevitable.

"Despite us having our differences, me and Vin, we've been like brothers for years," he explained. "You just think about the future, you just think about plans that are much bigger than ourselves. Those bigger plans are the North Star."

"I am 100 percent confirming to you guys around the world that yes, it is true: Hobbs is back in the Fast & Furious franchise," he assured everyone.

However, Entertainment Weekly confirmed that the new film will not be a sequel to his previous spinoff "Fast & Furious presents: Hobbs & Shaw" or even a Hobbs specific spinoff. Rather it is a continuation of "Fast X" that is a bridge of sorts into "Fast X: Part II" -- we don't know what that means but are certain it'll be a helluva ride nonetheless.