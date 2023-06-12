Michael Fassbender Crashes Porsche 911 at Le Mans Race

Getty / Twitter

"Wouuuah Michael Fassbender in the wall," the race tweeted with video of the crash

Michael Fassbender is out of France's Le Mans 24-hour race.

The actor, during his sophomore appearance at the iconic race, crashed the Porsche 911 he was driving on Sunday.

While uninjured, it ended his team's chance of continuing the race. After slamming into a barricade at the Porsche Curves section of the track, Fassbender was able to get the car back to the pit. But the damage was too extensive to continue and the vehicle was retired.

Wouuuah Michael Fassbender in the wall 🧱🫣#LeMans24 pic.twitter.com/1gsrLe836m — 24 Hours of Le Mans (@24hoursoflemans) June 11, 2023 @24hoursoflemans

He was racing as part of Germany's Proton Competition team. He reportedly only had 15 minutes to go in his six-hour slot.

The Proton Competition tweeted: "We are gutted! Car #911 is no longer running the Le Mans 24 race…. Fassbender lost control of the car and went into the barrier with no chances to repair the damage… Le Mans was [not] kind to us this year!"

You can watch the moment above of Fassbender's crash.