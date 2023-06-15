Quentin Tarantino Has an Issue Killing Animals In His Films

Getty

People, however, are a different story

Director Quentin Tarantino is known for his on-screen violence, but even he has his limits.

While at Cannes Film Festival, the "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" director shared his thoughts on his upcoming final movie and his love for gore-filled movies.

However, the director did reveal that there is one boundary he won't cross.

"I have a big thing about killing animals in movies. That’s a bridge I can’t cross," said Tarantino. "Insects too."

The director attributed this to the "make believe" of movies, which is lost on him with animals.

"Unless I'm paying to see some bizzarro documentary, I'm not paying to see real death," he continued. "Part of the way this works is that it's all just make believe."

The director noted that this is why he is okay with the gory scenes in his own movies.

"That's why I can stand the violent scenes," said Tarantino. "Cause we're all just f--cking around."

He also added that animals don't "give a f--k about your movie."

"I'd kill a million rats," said the "Pulp Fiction" director, "but I don't necessarily want to kill one in a movie or see one killed in a movie, because I'm not paying to see real death."

"Almost always, it’s not just the violence that I have a problem with," concluded Tarantino. "There's usually an incompetence factor in there."

However, when it came to his upcoming film, he kept the details under wraps.