Chris Hemsworth Walks Back Criticisms of Thor: Love and Thunder

Disney / Getty

"I've got to clarify that," said the MCU star said of his Thor comments

Chris Hemsworth is going back on comments he made about his most recent Marvel flick, "Thor: Love and Thunder."

In an interview for Yahoo! Entertainment, the actor clarified comments he made during his British GQ interview.

"I've got to clarify that: I was a little silly," says Hemsworth. "Not silly -- we were having so much fun, and that's sometimes too much of a good thing."

"I still love the film," continued the Australian actor. "You have to critique and look at what worked in case you do it again on a different film. The lesson I took was have fun with the comedy and so on, but what's the emotional drive and component here? Is this something relatable?"

"Then you can add on all the jokes and the fantastical special effects and the elements," he finished. "But if there's not a strong enough through-line, sometimes you're just having too much fun."

Hemsworth recently spoke about the films negative critical reception, saying that he "cringe[s] and laugh[s] equally at it."

Hemsworth credited the negativity surrounding the film to leaning more into the comedy elements that had effectively punctuated the previous installment. While the film did well at the box office, earning $760.9 million worldwide, it was critically panned.

"I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly," he added. "It's always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective… I love the process, it’s always a ride. But you just don’t know how people are going to respond."