Priscilla Trailer: Euphoria's Jacob Elordi Transforms Into Elvis for Biopic from Priscilla's POV

A24

Cailee Spaeny plays Priscilla Presley in the new film from Sofia Coppola, which aims to tell "the unseen side of a great American myth."

Elvis Presley is coming back to the big screen, this time in a film told from the point of view of his wife, Priscilla Presley's.

Based on her memoir Elvis and Me, director Sofia Coppola's Priscilla stars Cailee Spaeny in the titular role alongside Euphoria star Jacob Elordi as the The King.

The first teaser trailer for the film dropped Wednesday, making it clear from the get-go that this is Priscilla's story by first focusing on her trademark cat eye and beehive. From there, viewers see her meet Elvis at a party, their courtship, intimate moments, wedding, pregnancy with Lisa Marie Presley and his time serving in the United States Army.

"When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a gentle best friend," reads the official synopsis for the film.

"Through Priscilla’s eyes, Sofia Coppola tells the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland, in this deeply felt and ravishingly detailed portrait of love, fantasy, and fame," it adds.

The movie opens in October.