Saw Trolls Nicole Kidman's AMC Ad: 'Somehow Self-Amputation Feels Good in a Place Like This'

X / AMC

"We come to the theaters to scream, to beg, to play."

Billy the Puppet has been the face of the Saw franchise for nearly 20 years, and he's back to take on ... Nicole Kidman?

That's right, in a new commercial for Saw X, he's back and on his way into a local movie theater.

"We come to this place for reawakening," says the puppet riding a tricycle, as various iconic traps, like the reverse bear trap, flash on the screen. "We come to the theaters to scream, to beg, to play."

"That indescribable feeling we get when the lights flicker on and off and your calls for mercy go unanswered," says the puppet, who now sits in his seat, watching intently, a la Kidman.

"And you wake up chained in a dirty warehouse somehow still breathing, blood soaked blades on a huge silver screen. Fear that I can feel."

"Somehow, self-amputation feels good in a place like this," he says, mocking Kidman's monologue line "Somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this."

The puppet, of course, is referencing a classic scene from the first Saw film, in which Cary Elwes (spoiler alert!) saws his own foot off in an attempt to escape the trap.