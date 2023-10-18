Sasha Fox Shares Advice Famous Parents Vanessa Williams & Rick Fox Gave Her (Exclusive)

TooFab / Getty

"When we would be around everyone, I'm very, very serious. I'm not thinking about our relationship or our dynamic as mother-daughter or father-daughter," Sasha Fox said of working alongside her famous parents, Vanessa Williams and Rick Fox.

Sasha Fox may be walking in her parents' footsteps, but she's carving out her own path.

TooFab spoke with the 23-year-old singer-actress ahead of the release of her new film, Tripped Up, where she dished on the "dream" role and shared the advice her famous family had for her before entering Hollywood.

"Be true," Sasha, who is the daughter of singer-actress-model Vanessa Williams and basketball legend turned actor, Rick Fox, said simply. "Stay calm. Don't stress. It's gonna be OK."

She continued, "I have wonderful support from my family. Endless amount of artists. People that understand the industry, people that my family know."

With parents who have dabbled in a bit of everything Hollywood has to offer, Sasha said she has a host of resources at her disposal, and she's soaking it all up as her acting and singing careers take off.

"I'm so thankful for that, because it is a big hill that's upon us, but we're trudging up," Sasha said. "...They're both like, so, so chill. They're wonderful, wonderful parents."

While she's worked with her dad in the past on 2019's One Fine Christmas, Tripped Up marks the first time Sasha is working alongside her mom, an experience she called "silly."

"I think my family brain and my worker brain are so separate," she explained. "When we would be around everyone, I'm very, very serious. I'm not thinking about our relationship or our dynamic as mother-daughter or father-daughter. It's like, 'You are a cast member in this film, we need to go over sides.'"

Sasha continued, "I remember being in the Winnebago during lunch time on set, and being like, 'Oh yeah, wait we're talking now like it's a normal Tuesday.' The stir craziness of, 'What scene are we doing next? What am I wearing? Do I have all my props? Is my nose ring in for the scene?' All that is right outside the door, yet when I'm in my dressing room, I get to relax."

"It's always wacky having that in the work life," Sasha said of working with her superstar parents. "But it's cool. It's fun."

The film sees Sasha as Taylor, one of three friends who join best friend and aspiring chef, Lizzy, on the road trip of lifetime as she sets to compete in a prestigious food festival. But what begins as a calculated career move quickly turns into a hilarious and heartwarming misadventure.

"I knew that when I was originally auditioning and when I heard about the film, it was gonna be a fun time," Sasha said of joining the star-studded cast, which in addition to her mom, sees Elemental's Leah Lewis, Ashley Moore and Ariel Winter at its helm.

She continued, "It was in the middle of COVID, and I had been auditioning for months. Obviously a lot of things were getting halted because of testing and everything, so when I heard about the project, I knew that it would be outside mostly, in hopes of being able to surpass."

The project was pushed back a year due to the pandemic and Hollywood's recent SAG and WGA strikes (Tripped Up was one of a handful of Indie films given a waiver to shoot during the strikes), but once Sasha was cast and filming began, the young actress said it was "a piece of cake."

"I knew that it was just the right first project out of this intense time to have," Sasha shared. "In terms of Taylor as well, Taylor was a character I felt really comfortable with, so it was just a dream to be working with these ladies and the set that I had, and the crew that was a part of it."

Sasha, a budding musician, also got the chance to show off her singing chops in the film, calling it an added bonus to playing the part.

"It was really, really cool because music's such a big part of me, that I knew that it was gonna be a fun thing to explore," she gushed. "I'd never performed in front of people. Usually when I'm performing, I'm background vocals, I am playing whatever instrument I'm playing for what they need -- I'm just like a swing. Being front, center stage is odd for me."

The role of Taylor proved to be perfect practice for Sasha, though, who is focusing the next step of her career on music.

"It's perfect practice for the future, because I'm now pursuing music much more," Sasha shared. "It was great. It was the perfect character, again, for that time and that moment."