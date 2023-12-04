Kyle Richards Explains Sad Truth Behind Lifestyle Changes Amid Mauricio Umansky Marriage Woes

Getty

The RHOBH star, who's been getting criticized for her workouts and newfound sobriety amid issues with Mauricio, took to Instagram to confirm a therapist's theory about her behavior.

Kyle Richards is explaining the real reason behind some of the major changes happening in her life.

While Richards has been grilled by her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates all season about her marriage to Mauricio Umansky, her workout routine and her new, sober, lifestyle, she's given viewers little insight in regards to the why, giving caged answers both on and off camera ahead of announcing her separation from The Agency founder.

Pop culture Instagram account @yourbishtherapist, seemingly cracked the code, however, sharing insight into what she believes Richards is going through following the sudden and shocking death of her best friend, Lorene Shea, who passed away in May 2022 of suicide. Lorene and Kyle had been friends since they were seven years old.

@yourbishtherapist theorized Kyle experienced mental health struggles, including "severe depression and anxiety" as well as "survivors guilt and blame/shame" following the loss of her childhood best friend.

To cope with the "intensely painful" loss, therapist Melissa Reich said she believed Richards needed to do something "avoid unhealthy coping mechanisms due to her family history of addiction" like working out and stepping away from alcohol.

The account also noted that Richards and Umansky's marital problems probably occurred because Richards "expected emotional support" from the Dancing With the Stars alum that he was "incapable/unwilling to provide," leaving the RHOBH star feeling "disappointed, resentful, and betrayed."

While Richards posted about Lorene's death last year, the topic has not yet come up on the show.

She did, however, re-post the account's musings on her own Instagram Story Sunday, as shared by Housewives fan page, All About the Real Housewives, agreeing with Reich's assumptions and hinting that the topic will explored later in the season.

"Please click on this & swipe through these posts… Everyone knew I was dealing with this. For whatever reason, it wasn't shown on camera YET. This will be addressed very soon," Richards wrote.

She added, "However, I do believe Moe tried to be there for me. Although, I'm not sure anyone knew exactly how to be."

While Richards and Umansky confirmed their separation in October following months of rumors, the pair have been spending lots of time together as a family, most recently over the Thanksgiving holiday, and just this past weekend, with Richards sharing a photo of her, Umasnky and their daughters, Farrah, 35, Alexia, 27, Sophia, 23 and Portia, 15, in front of a Christmas tree display at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles.

Richards spoke about how the pair are handling the separation while at BravoCon last month, telling a reporter, "I'm grateful that we get along so well and love each other very much and we're putting our family first."