Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me ... Now Includes Depiction of Physical Abuse -- Here's What She Said About It

Prime Video

A relationship after a bad breakup takes a physically abusive turn in the film, which showcases J.Lo's "journey to love through her own eyes."

Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me ... Now is out today and one musical number in particular might catch viewers off-guard.

The Prime Video project coincides with her first studio album in a decade and, per the streamer, "showcases her journey to love through her own eyes." The movie, however, isn't a straight-forward narrative -- and instead is one filled with dance breaks, many a metaphor and some very surreal moments as the self-described "hopeless romantic" works her way through heartbreak.

At the top of the film, Lopez has a bad breakup clearly inspired by her split from Ben Affleck -- and it's not long before she finds herself in a rebound relationship that takes a physically abusive turn. It's here J.Lo and a male dancer get aggressive with one another as they dance around a glass house, shattering walls before Lopez gets slapped across the face by her lover. The segment ends with the house collapsing on her, as she exclaims, "F--k Libras."

When asked about the particular number and whether the dancer is meant to represent a specific ex by Variety, Lopez didn't say ... and instead spoke generally about toxic relationships.

"The idea of the glass house was about how we get into these toxic relationships," she told the outlet. "You have trauma from your past. You have these patterns you haven't figured out yet. And you get into these relationships where you compromise yourself in ways that you never thought you would. Or you allow people to treat you in ways that you never thought you would."

"And that certainly has happened to me," she added.

Lopez also touched on being in abusive relationships in her 2014 memoir, True Love, but clarified it wasn't ever physical.

"I've never gotten a black eye or busted lip, but I have been in relationships where I felt abused one way or another: mentally, emotionally, verbally," she wrote at the time. "I know what it feels like for your soul to be diminished by the way your loved one is treating you."

Following that particular song and dance, a celestial council made up of Jane Fonda, Jay Shetty, Trevor Noah, Sofia Vergara, Kim Petras, Jennifer Lewis, Keke Palmer, Post Malone and Neil DeGrasse Tyson enter the picture and try to guide her through heartbreak to finding peace.

More musical numbers ensue, friends accuse Lopez of having a sex or relationship addiction and she seeks out help from Fat Joe as a therapist and Love Addicts Anonymous. Lopez dances her way through multiple marriages as well, before eventually learning to be alone and happy for others who find love. It's only then that she re-connects with the one that got away, a motorcycle-riding man played by her real-life husband, Ben Affleck.

That's not Affleck's only role, however, as he also pops up throughout the project under heavy prosthetics as a conservative news pundit on her TV. It's his Rex Stone character who gets the last line of the film, telling audiences, "Only you can let the love in your heart die and you should never let it die."