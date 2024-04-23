13 Going on 30 Stars Reunite for Film's 20th Anniversary: 'Forever Thirty, Flirty and Thriving!'

Getty

As Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer catch up and share memories from the set, one of them is shocked to learn Brie Larson also appeared in the 2004 film.

Break out the Razzles!

13 Going on 30 stars Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo and Judy Greer staged a virtual reunion for the 20th anniversary of the film, sharing the video with excited fans on Tuesday afternoon.

While there were a few technical difficulties during the call -- at one point, Judy sounded like she had a mouth full of marbles, noted Ruffalo -- it was beyond sweet to see the trio recall some of their memories from the set two decades after the romcom's 2004 release.

As they reflected back on what life was like in 2004, Garner wondered whether they even had cell phones at the time -- they did -- while Ruffalo commented on how outdated any phone with a cord seems now.

"There's two kinds of people in the world, there's Hulk people and 13 Going on 30 people," said Ruffalo, comparing the fans for this film with those of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though it seemed like he was about to say the size of the fandoms are equal, he ultimately said he gets "way more" love for the comedy.

"A woman came up to me yesterday and told me that her and her friends do 13 Going on 30 cosplay," he added, before Garner exclaimed that she had just met a baby named after her character, Jenna Rink, from the movie.

The biggest surprise of the conversation, however, came for Greer -- who, at one point, exclaimed, "Brie Larson was in our movie?!?"

That's right, Ruffalo's fellow Avenger -- Captain Marvel herself -- was just a teenager when she appeared in the flick, playing one of the unnamed Six Chicks in the '80s-set scenes. To be fair, Ruffalo also didn't put two and two together until someone pointed it out to him on the red carpet in 2019, at the premiere of Avengers: Endgame.

The video ended with the trio thanking fans for the love over the years, with Ruffalo saying their supporters have "been the best fans of this movie that anyone could possibly have." The three then toasted to another 20 years ... before sharing a trick for taking a truly great photo.

"Twenty years. We are three Boomers braving zoom—because we want to thank you. 👴👵👵," Garner captioned the video. "To every person who has loved this movie along with us: Thank You. We see you, we appreciate you and we love you back. Forever thirty, flirty and thriving! 💕"

