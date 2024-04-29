Mufasa: The Lion King Trailer 'Introduces' Blue Ivy Carter, Thrilling Action Sequences, Feud with Scar

Disney

A prequel to the 2019 remake of the animated classic, Mufasa: The Lion King centers the story around a lion born "without a drop of nobility in his blood" who will come to unite the animal kingdom -- but not without enduring plenty of action and danger along the way!

Disney has finally offered fans their first extended look at a prequel five years in the making with the teaser trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King. The sequel-prequel skips back a generation to learn how Simba's father came from nothing to unite and rule "everything the light touches."

In the first trailer for this thrilling follow-up to the 2019 photorealistic remake of the 1994 animated classic, Rafiki (John Kani) is still the trusted narrator and storyteller, this time telling a young Kiana the even more challenging story about how her grandfather came from nowhere to rise to the top.

This time, a younger Mufasa -- born "without a drop of nobility in his blood" -- is voiced by Aaron Pierre, while Kelvin Harrison, Jr. takes on the role of his younger brother and foe Taka (not yet Scar, it would appear). While there was no James Earl Jones in this trailer, it's hard to imagine we won't get at least a line or two toward the end in his iconic tones.

Beyoncé returns as the voice of Nala alongside Donald Glover's Simba, while the trailer is proudly "introducing" her real-life daughter Blue Ivy as Nala's daughter Kiara. Longtime fans may recall the lesser-known character for her appearance in the direct-to-video The Lion King II: Simba's Pride.

The inclusion of these characters and cast members suggests a storyline perhaps occurring in two eras, which is backed up by the official synopsis of the film. It reads: "Simba, having become king of the Pride Lands, is determined for his cub to follow in his paw prints while the origins of his late father Mufasa are explored."

That means fans can also enjoy the returns of Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen as Timon and Pumbaa, respectively, from the 2019 remake. There certainly appears to be enough action (and fire and jumping across hippos and wintry landscapes) for two storylines of excitement -- or at least one very action-packed adventure for the young Mufasa!

It's also worth noting that John Oliver, who expressed that he wasn't satisfed with his own performance during an episode of Last Week Tonight four years ago, has been recast for this film. Zazu will now be voiced by Preston Nyman. Fans can anticipate he'll have something to say about not being in this one.

Also back are Hans Zimmer, who composed both previous films, and Pharell Williams and Nicholas Britell from the 2019 remake. Joining them is Hamilton mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda with new original songs -- though of course some of the classic music is already on display in the epic teaser trailer above.