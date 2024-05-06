James Gunn Shares First Look at David Corenswet in Full Superman Costume

Jessica Miglio / Instagram

After months of anticipation, DC Universe co-head James Gunn has offered a first glimpse of David Corenswet in costume as Superman, revealing the costume's colors and the shape of that iconic "S" shield.

Superhero fans can be very particular about details, so you can bet they'll be scrutinizing every pixel of the latest image shared by DC Universe boss James Gunn, David Corenswet, and the official DC Comics and Superman pages.

It seems like it's been forever since Corenswet was announced as the man who will stand (and fly) at the center of the rebooted cinematic DC Universe. Finally, fans have their first glimpse of how he'll look as he does so.

In the new image, Corenswet is seen sitting and pulling up the boots of the iconic costume as something horrific happens in the skies behind him. Clearly visible are the texture of the suit itself, the collar, the shape of the classic "S" shield, and the presence of those red trunks.

Trust us, all of these details will matter to comic fans as they could be clues as to which iteration of Superman Gunn is leaning toward visually when it comes to his interpretations of arguably the world's most famous superhero.

Are we looking at a Kingdom Come inspiration? A New 52 iteration? Crisis? Classic? The options can go on and on -- just like fans surely will.