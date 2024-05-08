Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves Down for Speed 3: 'We'd Freakin' Knock It Out of the Park'

Everett

Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves could be joining forces again for Speed 3.

The 1994 hit film is turning 30-years-old this year, and to celebrate, Bullock and Reeves reunited for the podcast 50 MPH -- which fittingly, is a show about, what else, Speed.

During the sit down, Bullock revealed that doing another film with Reeves is on her bucket list.

In an exclusive interview, the stars of SPEED, Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, talk about taking on a crazy premise, generating sparks together on screen, the film's legacy 30 years later and the "siren call" of one more collaboration.https://t.co/DYhh2wPRd1 — 50 MPH (@50MPHPod) May 6, 2024 @50MPHPod

"Before I die, before I leave this planet, I do think that Keanu and I need to do something in front of the camera," she said. "Are we, you know, in wheelchairs or with walkers? Maybe. Are we on little scooters at Disneyland?"

Reeves agreed to the idea, "It does feel like it's -- there is a siren call to it," he said. "I think I would love to work with you again before our eyes close. We'd freakin' knock it out of the park."

"We had an affection," the John Wick star continued. "And the characters themselves have an affection. I think Jack and Annie's is different than Sandra's and Keanu's, but I think we played off each other and I think it was just fun. I think, also, we kind of trusted each other, right?"

Bullock echoed Reeve's sentiment adding that she "felt very comfortable" with him.

"People have full-blown affairs in movies, and you don't feel something between them. And then people can hate each other in movies and you go, 'That was electric,' you know? We didn't really look at each other in this movie except for maybe three or four times, because we were constantly battling the elements. And I think that’s what made it so electric, too, is that, watching it, I guess you want them to connect," Bullock recalled of her time working with Reeves.

"That was a really clever setup, to sort of keep people apart. Foreplay, I guess. But I felt very comfortable with Keanu. There was nothing that I couldn't try or do or say that he wouldn't have, I felt, fought for me to do or say or try, and that kind of trust is very rare with actors. Anytime I threw something his way, he swatted it right back and you just go, 'OK, there's my partner.'"

Three years after the release of the Jan de Bont film, Bullock starred in the sequel Speed 2: Cruise Control, but her costar Reeves dodged a bullet and did not return (though they'd later reunite on The Lake House in 2006). Cruise Control barely made back its budget and was savaged by critics. There was no discussion about the sequel on the podcast episode, however Bullock has spoken out before about her decision to partake in the sequel.

"I have one [a sequel] no one came around to and I'm still embarrassed I was in" Bullock told TooFab exclusively in 2022. "It's called 'Speed 2.' I've been very vocal about it. Makes no sense. Slow boat. Slowly going towards an island."

In the film, Bullock's character and her new beau are tasked with slowing down a hijacked cruise ship before it crashes. It then slams into the island of Saint Martin, destroying the marina.

"That's one I wished I hadn't done and no fans came around, that I know of, except for you," added Bullock, after our reporter said they didn't hate it at the time.

The actress has notoriously stayed away from follow ups to her big hits, following the less-than-enthusiastic reactions to the two sequels on her resume, the aforementioned Speed 2: Cruise Control and Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous. However, Armed and Fabulous did do slightly better than Cruise Control; while plagued with negative reviews, it was a commercial success.