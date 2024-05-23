Celine Dion's Passionate Drive to Return to Stage Documented In Hopeful 'I Am: Celine Dion' Trailer

Prime

The iconic singer opens up about her battle with rare neurological disorder Stiff Person Syndrome, affecting both mobility and voice, and her intense drive to return to her passion, music, in intense 'I Am: Celine Dion' trailer.

Céline Dion is a person motivated by her passions and her incredible drive. That powerful push has launched her to superstardom as a world-class singer -- and she's looking to it to bring her back there in the first trailer for I Am: Celine Dion.

The Amazon MGM documentary film takes a look at the life and career of the beloved icon, as well as the heartbreaking medical diagnosis that completely derailed her career less than two years ago, leading her to first postpone several tour dates in December 2022, before canceling altogether.

"It's not hard to do a show, you know. It's hard to cancel a show," Dion says in the trailer.

Now, in emotional footage, fans can see how hard Dion has been working to return to what it is that she loves to do, and how committed she is to making her way back to the stage, to her fans, and to the career she's had to set aside.

"I'm working hard everyday. But I have to admit, it's been a struggle. I miss it so much," Dion says. "The people, I miss them."

Rather than a biographic documentary about Dion's life, this is a focused deconstruction of how her diagnosis with Stiff Person Syndrome, a neurological disorder that impacts her mobility and voice, has impacted and in some ways come to dominate her life in the past year.

In announcing the film, Dion talked about the journey she's been on since her diagnosis and "learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me."

"As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans," she explained. "During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis."

It's also an empowering film about perseverance in the face of unexpected challenges, and Dion's indomitable drive to reclaim the life she'd been forced to give up.

"If I can't run, I'll walk. If I can't walk, I'll crawl," says Dion of returning to music and the stage. "I won't stop."