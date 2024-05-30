Deadpool Movie Debuts Hilariously Awkward Parody of Viral Dune Bucket -- With Wolverine's Face

X

"Available in HUGHe size only," the official 'Deadpool' movie account captions the unbelievably dramatic video of their new (fake) popcorn bucket that's definitely NSFW -- and if it is, that's on you!

The upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine movie is coming out of the gate swinging, with the perfect answer to the viral Dune popcorn bucket that somehow no one realized was decidedly inappropriate -- at least, until the internet got a look at it.

In a beautifully dramatic fake commercial shared to the movie's social media account, Ryan Reynold's Deadpool (because he has to be the one behind this, right?) teases and caresses this incredible new product, before finally revealing the full, unvarnished, butter-coated truth.

In a way, it's a tribute to Hugh Jackman and his triumphant return to the iconic X-Man Wolverine for this R-rated film. At the same time, yikes!

While the infamous Dune bucket -- which even spawned its own Saturday Night Live skit that knew exactly what everyone was seeing -- featured the gaping maw of a sandworm for people to reach inside and find that popcorn goodness, this one is all about Hugh.

After a drawn-out setup, the reveal is that the top of the bucket is a beautiful sculpture of Wolverine's face ... with his mouth wide -- and we do mean wide -- open. It's gotta be big enough to reach your hand in, right?

Again, this is all very SFW and PG-rated ... until it isn't. Certainly, the ad isn't suggesting anything more than a popcorn bucket, even with a shot of melted butter slowly sliding down...