RHOBH Alum Adrienne Maloof Details How Her Son Was 'Almost Kidnapped' as a Baby

Getty

'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' OG star Adrienne Maloof opens up about terrifying experience when her son with 'Botched' star Dr. Paul Nassif was "almost kidnapped" at a department store.

Things can happen so fast and your life can change in a heartbeat in sometimes the most tragic ways. Even when it only almost happens, that moment can crystalize and haunt you for years. That's what happened to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Adrienne Maloof.

The OG Housewife, who was with the franchise for its first three seasons, shared the story during an appearance on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live. It happened in an instant 19 years ago while she was shopping at a Neiman Marcus store.

"My nanny and I were there and security was over further away and this lady came up, and my son was crying, and she actually took him out of my nanny’s hands and started going towards the [escalator]," Maloof recalled.

"Thank god I had security, but he was in the back, like, looking. The whole thing went down in seconds," she continued. "And that’s at Neiman Marcus, but I guess it makes sense if you're looking for kids that come from wealth."

Aside from being a reality OG, Maloof is also co-owner of various business holdings of her family's Maloof Companies, including stakes in the NBA's Sacramento Kings, NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, and even The Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. Her father was billionaire entrepreneur George J. Maloof, Sr.

Fellow guest Cynthia Bailey (Real Housewives of Atlanta) was surprised at the boldness of the woman. "So she just came up and took the baby out of your nanny's arms?" she asked, shocked.

"It was freaky," Maloof said, reiterating, "That's how quickly it can happen."

Maloof then detailed how her nanny took off in chase after the woman toward the escalator as security was coming around and the police were called.

"We were watching [her]," Maloof said. "She was a little weird, she was by herself."

She also had praise for her security, who was sitting a little away from them to give them their space, but "he was on top of it," Maloof assured Lewis. "I actually thought, 'Wow, thank god, because what if he wasn't there?'"

While she didn't specify which child this was, all three of her sons with Botched star Dr. Paul Nassif are doing well. Their eldest, Gavin, is 20 years old and just finished his first year of college. Meanwhile, their younger twins, Collin and Christian, are 18 and just graduated from high school over the weekend.

Among other posts, Maloof shared a reel to her Instagram showing the young men in their caps and gowns as they celebrated the big moment. "So proud of my beautiful boys on their graduation day. Bittersweet as they move onto the next chapter of their lives. 🎓💖," she captioned her share.

Nassif, who was there with his wife Brittany Pattakos, also shared a celebratory photo with his sons shared to his own Instagram, captioning it in part, "I'll be here for you every step of the way, but I truly couldn’t be any prouder of you or more excited about what the future has in store for you both. I love you forever

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.