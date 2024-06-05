Whoopi Goldberg Celebrates 30 Years of Sister Act 2 With Cast Reunion on The View

ABC

The group also delivered a rousing performance of the film's breakout track, "Joyful, Joyful."

Whoopi Goldberg is back in her habit to reunite with the cast of Sister Act 2.

Goldberg, once again dressed as her character Sister Mary Clarence, celebrated the beloved sequel's 30th anniversary by having her former castmates join her on The View.

The epic reunion included the likes of Kathy Najimy (Sister Mary Patrick), Wendy Makenna (Sister Mary Robert), and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Florence Watson), as well as music supervisor Marc Shaiman and music producer Mervyn Warren. They all sat together in the studio to discuss the time that's passed since the sequel's release and why the movie still resonates with audiences today.

"I thought the kids were miraculous," Najimy said. "I felt like they were in our veins right away. We were all one huge family. They got the tone of it. They were so talented and gorgeous and smart and fun."

Some of the returning former child actors also appeared for the reunion, including Tanya Blount (Tanya), Ryan Toby (Ahmal), Monica Calhoun, David Kater, Frank Odell Howard, Dionna Nishelle, Jermaine Montell, Deondray Gossfield, Ashley Thompson, Deedee Magno Hall and Alex Martin (Whoopi's real-life daughter). The "kids" each had a chance to share fond memories from the set, while some took the moment to express their gratitude to Goldberg for her kindness during production.

The epic reunion also included some amazing performances from the ultra talented cast. Ahmal helped lead them in a rendition of "Oh Happy Day," one of the biggest numbers from the film, and "Joyful, Joyful," which was sang in collaboration with the choir from New York City's LaGuardia High School.

There were a few Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit stars who couldn't make it to the reunion, however, including Lauryn Hill, Jenifer Lewis, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Erica Campbell and Alanna Ubach. There were, however, videos sent in from some of the missing cast that were played during the episode.

"Working on Sister Act 2 is one of the greatest things that ever happened to me," Hewitt, who was just 13 when she made the movie, shared. "I was very young, a teenager in fact. I got to work with the queen, Whoopi Goldberg. She was the kindest, coolest person to me ever. I got to hear Lauryn Hill sing every day, just right outside the trailer or right in front of my face."

"All of you are the best and I'm just sending lots and lots of love. I wish that I could be with you," she added. "If you guys need me in No. 3, just call me up!"

Goldberg is currently ramping up for production of the saga's third installment. While not much is known about Sister Act 3, Goldberg told People in May that the script was nearly complete and currently being worked on.

"It's still on the way! It's percolating," Goldberg told the outlet.

As for who is set to return, that remains to be seen, but Goldberg has extended invites to a few famous faces to join the cast, including Keke Palmer, Nicki Minaj, Jimmy Fallon and even Pope Francis.