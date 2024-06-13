Nina Dobrev Details Her Freak Dirt Bike Accident: 'My Knee Just Snapped'

Getty / Instagram

"I learned a lesson: don't ever get on a dirt bike," the 35-year-old actress said of the accident that left her all banged up and in need of surgery.

Nina Dobrev is revealing the dirty details behind her freak bike accident that landed her in hospital.

The Vampire Diaries star appeared on CBS' The Talk -- which she said was the "first time leaving the house in over two months" -- on Wednesday to give an update on her recovery process.

"I had knee surgery," Dobrev said. "I got a giant brace. I can't really walk on my own yet. I had a fractured knee as well as ACL repair and meniscus."

The 35-year-old actress first revealed the accident to her 26.1 million followers in May, sharing a photo on her looking happy on a bike followed by a photo of her flat on a hospital bed with a knee and neck brace on. The caption read: "how it started vs how it's going."

However, on June 5, she announced she had undergone successful surgery, thanking everyone for their "positive energy."

It was Dobrev's first time dirt biking, she said on The Talk, and she admits "it did not go well" adding she would never try it again. "I don't recommend it, guys. It's OK, I learned a lesson: don't ever get on a dirt bike," she added.

While on the show to promote her upcoming film Reunion, the actress revealed how the accident happened, explaining she was "not intentionally" in a "wheelie, lost control, whisky throttled, bike flew, luckily it didn’t fall on me, which is what the doctor said would have been a lot worse."

"But when I landed, I landed on one leg, straight, and my knee just, like, snapped," she added.

Despite being primarily on bed rest, Dobrev said she's still being entertained by her stunning bedroom views, television, her dogs and her snowboarder boyfriend Shaun White.

"Cuddle puddle is my life these days," she said. "It's just the puppies, and at home watching movies, physical therapy, eat, sleep or pee is kind of the schedule."

She also shared a video of White dancing for her while donning a Elena Gilbert -- her character from The Vampire Diaries -- sweatshirt.

"When you can't leave your bedroom, you either watch TV or you have live entertainment, and that's my live entertainment," Dobrev said of White's moves during her appearance on The Talk.

Dobrev and the 37-year-old have been dating for nearly four years, sparking dating rumors back in February 2020 when fans noticed that they had shared similar photos from a trip to South Africa.