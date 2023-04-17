Shaun White on Whether He Plans to Propose to Nina Dobrev

Getty

The Olympian got candid about his intentions with The Vampire Diaries star

Shaun White may be in for the long haul with Nina Dobrev.

While at Coachella, People asked the Olympian if a proposal was in the works.

"We're just enjoying our time together right now. No pressure," White explained. "But I told her, I was like, 'Look, after the Olympics, I finally got my freedom to do whatever. And let's just have fun together and be together and support each other.'"

"But you never know," he added. "We'll see what happens."

Note: White retired in 2022 after the Beijing Olympics -- so wedding bells may not be that far off!

The couple began dating in 2020 and became Instagram official when Dobrev shared a picture of her cutting White's hair.

"Adding to resume: hairdresser ✂️," wrote "The Vampire Diaries" actress in May of 2020.

Since then, the couple has been quite public about their relationship.